Milner noise complaint: The Record for Tuesday, Jan. 18

Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2022

1:05 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a suspicious incident near the 200 block of Jefferson Avenue in Hayden.

8:09 a.m. Sheriff’s deputies received a wildlife call near mile marker 53 on Colorado Highway 131, just north of Oak Creek.

9:57 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a hit-and-run in a parking lot near the corner of Pine Grove Road and U.S. Highway 40.

10:00 a.m. Steamboat officers and sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a suspicious incident on Pine Drop Drive.

2:26 p.m. Officers responded to a wreck near the corner of Fish Creek Falls Road and Tamarack Drive. There were no reported injuries.

9:24 p.m. Sheriff’s deputies received a noise complaint stemming from a residence on the 21000 block of U.S. Highway 40 near Milner.

Total incidents: 30

• Steamboat officers responded to 13 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 11 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to six calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.

