Mike Mueller: Thanks for making Hike or Treat a success

To the Hayden, Craig and Steamboat Springs communities:

On Saturday, we hosted the third annual Hike or Treat at Yampa River State Park. Our visitation jumped from 350 last year to 446 this year, as we handed out almost 200 pounds of candy, several hundred toothbrushes and a variety of refreshments.

We received excellent feedback from everyone who participated in the Hike or Treat, and none of it would have been possible without the help from the volunteers who staffed the candy stations and the businesses that donated in support of the event.

Event participants also donated a large amount of canned goods to benefit those in need in our community.

I personally would like to thank each of our sponsors.

From Steamboat Springs: Ace at the Curve, Fuzziwig’s, Safeway, Lululemon and Pine Grove Dental Arts.

From Craig: City Market, Chapman’s Automotive, Walmart, Walgreens, Craig Chamber of Commerce, Bank of San Juans and Kester Jewelry.

From Hayden: Hayden Mercantile, Mountain Valley Bank, Wild Goose Coffee at the Granary, Reedy Insurance, Bear River Valley Co-Op, Embers Pizza, Hayden Parks and Recreation and the Hayden Post Office.

The staff at Yampa River and Elkhead Reservoir state parks are absolutely humbled by the tremendous amount of support provided for the Hike or Treat and would like to offer our most sincere gratitude to each individual and business that helped to make this a success.

To inquire about volunteering for the next Hike or Treat or one of our many other opportunities at Yampa River or Elkhead Reservoir state parks, please contact us at 970-276-2061.

Respectfully,

Mike Mueller

Park ranger, Yampa River and Elkhead Reservoir state parks