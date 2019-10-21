Mike Kent: Vote ‘no’ on 4B, 4C

It seems the Steamboat Springs School Board forgot how to use their coloring book and stay between the lines. They want to build an access road to their property through the Steamboat II subdivision. Problem is, there is no access.

There are no easements or right-of-ways to the school property through Steamboat II. It is private property. It is a line that should not be crossed. Why is that even a consideration as an access road?

They remind me of a schoolyard bully. They see something they want that is not theirs, so they feel they can just to take it, with little regard to the consequences of those most affected. Then they justify it with weak reasoning that ignores the alternatives.

At the recent meeting held in Steamboat II, they could not or would not answer my question on how they could put in an access road through our greenbelt. We were told it is only an idea, nothing is finalized. Personally, I don’t believe them.

Aren’t being a good neighbor, honesty, respect and integrity values we should be teaching our kids? It’s a shame that any feedback about the proposed plan that is not in agreement with them gets us a “you don’t care about our kids” response. That’s just not true.

I have no problem with a new school. Who doesn’t want what is best for the kids? It is their property, they should be able to do what they want with it. Just don’t ruin my neighborhood while doing it. Stay on your own land. Respect private property.

There are a variety of access points and existing easements to get in and out of the property that don’t adversely affect one-half a subdivision. Or the entire subdivision if you count trying to make a left turn onto U.S. Highway 40 in the morning.

Until the School Board can be more transparent in their plans and work with their neighbors instead of against them, I urge you to vote “no” on 4B and 4C.

Mike Kent

Steamboat Springs