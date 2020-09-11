Mike Burns joins staff of Strategic Design + Advertising

Mike Burns

IMG_2994

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Mike Burns has joined the team at Strategic Design + Advertising, known as SDA, as an account strategist, according to Lisa Fleming, agency director of SDA.

Burns, founder of Burns Marketing with offices in Fort Collins, Denver and London, sold his agency and moved to Steamboat Springs full time after a 17-year part-time residency.

“I am delighted to have the opportunity to work with a great marketing agency with a 20-year track record of success,” Burns said in a news release. “Lisa’s staff are true professionals, and I look forward to assisting our clients especially during these challenging times.”

SDA specializes in creative branding, digital marketing, web design and new business marketing services.

“We are excited and honored to have Mike join our SDA team,” Fleming added.”Mike has spearheaded hugely successful national and international campaigns for nonprofit and for-profit clients. His vast experience and knowledge will be a benefit to both SDA and our clients.”