Midnight fireworks complaint: The Record for Saturday, Nov. 13
Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021
12:06 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called with a complaint about fireworks in the 300 block of Mountain Village Circle.
1:43 a.m. Steamboat officers were called about a bear seen near the 2800 block of Blackhawk Court.
1:50 a.m. Officers were called near the corner of Seventh Street and Lincoln Avenue after receiving a report of a fight.
11:09 a.m. Officers received a report of a drug violation in a parking lot of a business in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.
4:25 p.m. Steamboat officers and Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue personnel investigated the report of smoke coming from a home in the 3300 block of Columbine Drive.
6:09 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called with an animal complaint near mile marker 20 of Routt County Road 27 in Hayden.
11:35 p.m. Steamboat officers received a noise complaint coming from the 3300 block of Sunburst Court.
Total incidents: 35
• Steamboat officers responded to 21 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to eight cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to six calls for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Midnight fireworks complaint: The Record for Saturday, Nov. 13
Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021