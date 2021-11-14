Midnight fireworks complaint: The Record for Saturday, Nov. 13

Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021

12:06 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called with a complaint about fireworks in the 300 block of Mountain Village Circle.

1:43 a.m. Steamboat officers were called about a bear seen near the 2800 block of Blackhawk Court.

1:50 a.m. Officers were called near the corner of Seventh Street and Lincoln Avenue after receiving a report of a fight.

11:09 a.m. Officers received a report of a drug violation in a parking lot of a business in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.

4:25 p.m. Steamboat officers and Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue personnel investigated the report of smoke coming from a home in the 3300 block of Columbine Drive.

6:09 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called with an animal complaint near mile marker 20 of Routt County Road 27 in Hayden.

11:35 p.m. Steamboat officers received a noise complaint coming from the 3300 block of Sunburst Court.

Total incidents: 35

• Steamboat officers responded to 21 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to eight cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to six calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.