Michele Meyer: Thank you to Harwigs

On behalf of Community Agriculture Alliance, we would like to thank and recognize Harwigs restaurant for their outstanding community support.

We are fortunate to live in a community with lots of generous local businesses and restaurants that donate to hundreds of local charities and nonprofit groups. Harwigs not only donates to many worthy causes, but they truly “walk the walk” when it comes to supporting local food.

Sourcing and buying local food is not easy, especially for restaurants. Community Agriculture Alliance has worked to make connections with local ranchers and farmers, but the logistics are often challenging. So why would Harwigs go to the trouble of finding and buying local food? Because it’s worth it. They strongly believe that the connection to our community and heritage of agriculture truly matters.

Fresh, locally raised and grown ingredients are high quality and support our local economy. For the past six years, Harwigs has supported Community Agriculture Alliance’s annual farm-to-table fundraising event. This year, once again they closed the restaurant to the public to host the event and donated their time to create a gourmet, six-course meal featuring 100% local food, donated by local producers.

Their passion for local food was evident in every delicious bite. Over $7,000 was raised for CAA local food programs. Our sincere gratitude and thanks to everyone who bought tickets, all the producers who donated local food and to everyone at Harwigs for making the event a true success.



Michele Meyer

Community Agriculture Alliance executive director