Mica Gardenscapes to host Yampascaping plant sale on Saturday
The Yampa Valley Sustainability Council is working with Mica Gardenscapes in Oak Creek to offer a plant sale from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday at the corner of Sharp Avenue and Main Street.
With a focus on perennials, natives and drought tolerant species, Claire Scanlon, the owner of Mica Gardenscapes, and YVSC will be on hand to help patrons select plants to create a beautiful Yampascape.
According to YVSC, Yampascaping is the process of transforming a yard or other piece of land into one that is more appropriate to the Yampa Valley region. The effort brings floral communities found on local trails and along the rivers to the land around people’s homes and businesses, which in turn conserves water, stabilizes soil, reduces weeds and provides food for birds and pollinators.
