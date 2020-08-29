Meth and ice cream: The Record for Friday, Aug. 28, 2020

Friday, Aug. 28, 2020

12:26 p.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report of harassment from the 1100 block of Blue Sage Drive.

1:24 p.m. Police were called about an alleged theft in the 3000 block of Columbine Drive.

1:39 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a suspicious incident in the 38900 block of Pine Street in Milner.

3:46 p.m. Police were called about people allegedly smoking meth outside an ice cream shop in the 1700 block of Central Park Drive. The people were gone by the time officers arrived.

5:35 p.m. Deputies received a report of harassment from the 35700 block of Routt County Road 59 in Hayden.

7:50 p.m. Police were called about a drunken pedestrian walking along the Yampa River Core Trail.

8:14 p.m. Police received a report of harassment from a restaurant in the 400 block of Anglers Drive.

8:32 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to assist people stuck in a broken elevator at a condominium complex in the 1900 block of Storm Meadows Drive.

Total incidents: 57

Steamboat officers had 22 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s Office deputies had 21 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 10 calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.