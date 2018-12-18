STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A growing company has identified the town of Hayden as the base for its future operations.

"It's more cost effective to have a building and run a business there," said Ron Wentzel, who owns Rocky Mountain Metal.

He currently runs the business, which employs six people, just west of Milner along U.S. Highway 40.

"We have two employees that live in Hayden, so they are excited to ride their bike and not drive to work," Wentzel said.

Rocky Mountain Metal will construct a 7,350-square-foot, single-story building in the Valley View Business Park at 472 Enterprise St. on the east end of Hayden. The business park is a 52-lot development with lots ranging from 0.2 acres to 3 acres. The project was approved in 2005 and has struggled to attract buyers.

The Hayden Planning Commission approved the new metal business building Dec. 13.

Recommended Stories For You

Wentzel said he hopes the company will be moved into the new building by the middle of April.

"A little more diversity gives us resistance to depressions and recessions," Hayden Mayor Tim Redmond said of the new business coming to town.

Hayden Town Manager Mathew Mendisco said the town is excited about Rocky Mountain Metal moving to town, especially at a time when the town is investing in economic development to attract new businesses.

"They needed a place to grow, and Hayden is a place to grow," Mendisco said.

One of the developers of the business park where the metal business is located expressed optimism.

Developer Jon Peddie said the business park has seen virtually no sales since the area had been developed starting around 2007, and only seven of the 52 lots in the business park have been developed so far.

"Hayden is now starting to witness a turnaround," Peddie said. "We're hopeful that things pick up."

Wentzel said his company focuses on producing metal roofing and siding, and the company needed more room for inventory and future growth.

The company started out selling rusted corrugated metal. It now does wholesale sales, and the company's product can be seen on homes built at the Wildhorse development in Steamboat Springs.

Wentzel said his company's product is shipped throughout the United States but mainly west of the Mississippi River to homeowners seeking a home with architecture that fits in with the mountains and rural communities.

To reach Matt Stensland, call 970-871-4247, email mstensland@SteamboatPilot.com or follow him on Twitter @SBTStensland.