Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters turns herself in to Aspen authorities

The booking photo of Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters.

ASPEN — Embattled Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters turned herself in to Pitkin County law enforcement authorities on Thursday, July 21, after an arrest warrant was issued for her last week.

She was booked into the Pitkin County Jail at 9:22 p.m. for the outstanding warrant, which carries the charges of contempt of court and a civil protection order violation.

Peters posted a $1,000 cash-only bond and was released at 10:24 p.m., according to the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office.

The Republican clerk, who is an election denier, is accused of election equipment tampering and violating the conditions of her bail bond as well as a protection order.

She allegedly contacted the director of the Mesa County Clerk and Recorder’s Office, which is a violation as she is barred from communicating with any employee in that office.

An arrest warrant was issued last week when she left the state and traveled to Las Vegas for a sheriff’s convention without the permission of the court.

Peters was out on a $25,000 surety bond after she was indicted by a grand jury in March related to election equipment tampering.