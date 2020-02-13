Memory loss after fall to ice: The Record for Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020

Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020

11:15 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report of threats from a restaurant in the 1800 block of Ski Time Square. Someone claiming to be a former employee of the business was irate about being fired. The business had no record of the person ever working there.

11:23 a.m. Police received a report of fraud from the 2600 block of Windward Way.

12:59 p.m. Police were called about a man who came into the emergency room with a laceration on his head. He could not remember how he got the injury. Officers determined he slipped and fell on some ice outside a business in the 300 block of Lincoln Avenue.

3:47 p.m. Police were called about an argument between an employee and a supervisor at a condominium complex in the 2300 block of Ski Trail Lane.

Total incidents: 38

Steamboat officers had 30 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies had seven cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.