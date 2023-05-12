Memorial procession on Saturday to honor Routt County Sheriff’s Detective TJ Sisto

A memorial procession on Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Steamboat Springs will honor TJ Sisto, a detective with the Routt County Sheriff’s Office who passed away this week.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

On Saturday, May 13, local public safety agencies from across Northwest Colorado will honor Routt County Sheriff’s Office Detective TJ Sisto, who died this week, during a memorial procession.

According to a news release, the memorial procession will be headed by members of the Routt County Sheriff’s Office, including Steamboat Springs police, Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue and other law enforcement agencies from the Yampa Valley.

The slow-moving law enforcement escort will depart from Steamboat Resort’s Meadows Parking Lot on Pine Grove Road around 4:30 p.m. and travel along Lincoln Avenue through downtown. The procession will then head north on County Road 129/Elk River Road, ending at the First Baptist Church, 3200 Divine Way.

Community members wishing to pay their respects to Detective Sisto and his family can gather along Lincoln Avenue during the memorial procession, and drivers along the route should pull over to the side of the road as the procession passes.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue, Oak Creek Fire, West Routt Fire and Yampa Fire will position nearly a dozen pieces of fire apparatus not in the procession along the center and westbound parking lanes of downtown Lincoln Avenue from Ninth to 11th streets.

Also, a large flag will be flown over Lincoln Avenue at 10th Street from two ladder trucks on each side of 10th Street. Additionally, a Classic Air Medical helicopter will hover overhead in the vicinity as fire personnel remain at attention as the procession passes on the north side of Lincoln Avenue.

Drivers should anticipate traffic delays as well as a significant public safety vehicle presence along the memorial route, downtown between Ninth to 11th streets, and First Baptist Church, site of the celebration of life.

In addition, access along 10th Street will be limited due to the emergency vehicles.

Parking at the church will be restricted to family, church staff, people with disabilities, seniors and assigned procession vehicles. All other parking for the Celebration of Life will be at the Steamboat Springs Airport with a shuttle service to the church.