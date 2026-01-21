Meghan Lukens: Legislative priorities for a new session

The following is a monthly guest column submitted by state Rep. Meghan Lukens of Steamboat Springs.

The 2026 legislative session has begun! I am honored to continue representing House District 26 and serving as your voice at the Colorado State Capitol. This year, my focus remains on saving you money, keeping our communities safe, equipping educators and students with the tools they need to thrive, protecting our natural resources, and streamlining state and local government.

After a busy interim engaging with community members, local leaders and organizations, we worked together to prepare policies that strengthen Northwestern Colorado. Building on last session’s accomplishments, these priorities aim to make Colorado safer and create an economy that works for us.

Protecting our beautiful outdoors

My first bill introduced this legislative session was HB26-1008 , the Colorado Outdoor Opportunities Act, which will strengthen how the state plans for and manages outdoor recreation, wildlife and conservation by giving Colorado Parks and Wildlife a clearer leadership and coordination role. Colorado supports a $65.8 billion outdoor recreation economy. The flourishing of that economy is essential to Colorado’s wealth, health and identity, but increased use is placing additional pressure on public lands. The bill directs Colorado Parks and Wildlife to improve internal coordination and work more closely with local communities, tribes, landowners and partner agencies to manage these growing demands while protecting Colorado’s wildlife and public land.

Supporting our students

I am also working on a bill that establishes a Pathways to Public Service program to expand access to public sector careers. By linking schools, training programs and hands-on work experience with entry-level state positions, the program will create a clear on-ramp into public service. By creating stronger student pathways, we can fill vacancies more quickly, improve employee retention and equip Coloradans with the skills to build a career serving our state.

Teaching has inspired me to protect children wherever possible, and I carry that commitment into my bill to safeguard children online. So-called “kidfluencers” are becoming ever more common in the digital age, and this emerging content market is rife with vulnerabilities to exploit. Children need our protection on social media, especially when money is involved. This bill is designed to shield Colorado kids by improving protections in online spaces.

Keeping our communities safe

I am sponsoring several bills that will keep our communities safe heading into the 2026 legislative session. One of these bills will allow the Colorado Bureau of Investigation to coordinate with the FBI to protect our most vulnerable communities. Educators, child care workers, health care workers and many others are already required to be fingerprinted to safeguard the individuals they serve and the sensitive information they handle. However, the current system does not notify employers if an employee has been arrested in another state after an initial background check. I am seeking to close this loophole to make sure that our kids, our elders and our vital systems are in safe hands.

Bills like the FBI Rap Back program cover our entire state, but the rural and remote areas of House District 26 have unique safety needs. That is why we are pressing the state to designate emergency services as essential services, a seemingly minor but incredibly important distinction that will improve the reliability of emergency medical services. This change will ensure access to dependable EMS in all communities regardless of population, income or location.

Working with local government

In addition, I am advancing several additional bills aimed at streamlining state and local government. These include modernizing outdated requirements for publishing county legal notices and improving fairness and transparency in property tax appeals. Each effort is focused on making government more efficient, accessible and responsive to the people it serves.

Delivering results

This year begins with meaningful legislative progress for Northwestern Colorado. At the start of the new year, one of my bills from last session, Preserving Access to Rural Independent Pharmacies , went into effect. By allowing rural pharmacies to use private delivery services and receive reimbursement for certain medication costs, the law keeps prescription drugs affordable and accessible in rural areas. Seeing legislation like this take effect motivates continued work to address other challenges in the health care system.

We have also delivered two years of tuition-free college for students and families earning under $90,000 and secured increased funding for rural schools. We passed pioneering legislation to lower health insurance costs statewide . We created the FAIR Plan and invested in wildfire mitigation and preparedness programs, reducing property insurance costs while strengthening prevention and readiness for natural disasters. These efforts reflect our commitment to lowering costs, expanding opportunity and delivering results for communities across the state.

How you can help

We are heading into another fiscally challenging year, but I remain committed to using available resources to implement effective and responsible solutions. This includes prioritizing affordable legislation that delivers results while ensuring critical services remain strong. Achieving these goals requires input from people like you. The challenges you face and the needs you identify guide my legislative agenda. To share your perspective, contact my office at meghan.lukens.house@coleg.gov .

I am looking forward to another year of public service and another five months of hard work for House District 26.

Rep. Meghan Lukens represents District 26, which includes Routt, Moffat, Rio Blanco and Eagle counties, in the Colorado House.