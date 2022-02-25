Meeting for Routt County landowners set for March 3
The Governing Board of the Routt County Conservation District will have its annual Landowners Meeting from 5:30-7:30 p.m. March 3 at the Steamboat Springs Community Center, 1605 Lincoln Ave.
All Routt County landowners are invited to attend the meeting. Doors will open at 5:15 p.m. and a light supper will be provided.
The meeting will be in-person and via Zoom. Register to attend and RSVP the number of attendees at RouttCountyCD.com. If attending via Zoom, after registering, participants will receive an email confirmation with information about joining the meeting and the Zoom link.
The annual meeting will focus on the Routt County Conservation District update, along with speakers on drought, wildfire, weeds, soil health and more, and a local working group survey.
