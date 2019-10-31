Meet your local musicians: Hayley Berg

Steamboat Springs singer Hayley Berg.

courtesy of Hayley Berg

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — We hear Steamboat Springs’ local music talent all across town, but Explore Steamboat is interested in hearing even more about musicians’ backgrounds and inspiration. Explore Steamboat chatted with local musician Hayley Berg. Catch Hayley’s music live at Windfall Fine Art Gallery, 1015 Lincoln Ave., from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, during First Friday Art Walk.

Explore Steamboat: When did you first get interested in music?

Hayley Berg: My mom put me and my brother in choir when we were in kindergarten, so that’s when I first started singing. Then I just continued — I was always in choir, from elementary to grad school. I’m still in choir with the Chamber Singers in Steamboat.

ES: How else have you been involved in music locally?

HB: Besides the Chamber Singers, which I’ve done since I’ve been in town (eight years ago, to teach Spanish at the Steamboat Mountain School), I also have been in Cabaret the past couple years singing, and that’s a lot of fun. I also do a couple of skits with the Super Fun Steamboat Show. I started singing solo the summer before last, around different bars, including The Press and The Barley. I sang with a bluegrass trio, and I teach singing a little bit at the Steamboat Arts Academy. Then I’ve done random things like the First Friday Artwalk, the Home and Garden Tour, weddings, playing at happy hours, Art in the Park and the Farmers Market, usually as a duo.

ES: When did you start playing guitar?

HB: I figured if I want to sing, I needed some kind of instrument. I got a guitar in college, then wasn’t really pressured to practice it ’til last summer, with the solo singing.

ES: Do you have a favorite genre of music?

HB: I like pop and indie music. I’ve been trying to add more Spanish songs to make it a little more interesting.

ES: What’s the best part about performing?

HB: When people sing along and it seems to make them happy, or make them feel some kind of emotion — if they look like they’re thinking about the past.

ES: Who or what inspires your music?

HB: My friends in Steamboat. If they want to come see me, I’ll practice and look for venues. I’m really lucky to be in Steamboat’s small town, because I can play in venues, and I can have my friends come. To (be inspired to) do better, it’s watching other Steamboat musicians perform. Also, The Voice.

