Meet this year’s Winter Carnival grand marshals: Bob and Leslie Dapper

Bob and Leslie Dapper are the grand marshals for the 2022 Winter Carnival.

Courtesy photo

This year’s Winter Carnival Grand Marshals present a familiar set of faces to locals in Steamboat Springs: Bob and Leslie Dapper.

Bob, who has lived in Routt County for more than 50 years, is the former director of development for 1,200-acre Alpine Mountain Ranch & Club. Before that, the former triathlon competitor was a longtime ski instructor and instructor trainer and director of mountain operations for Christy Sports, which blossomed from a small retail/rental operation into one of the largest ski and snowboard businesses in the country. Leslie is a longtime interior designer in the valley, whose talent graces numerous local homes.

“We’re thrilled and honored to death to be selected as Grand Marshals of the Winter Carnival,” said Bob, who has attended the annual celebration for five decades. “It’s such a great event and institution and one of the old things here that everyone can still hold onto. Town’s celebration of skiing hasn’t changed in all these years.”

According to SSWSC Executive Director Sarah Floyd, the Dappers were a natural choice for the role.

“We have a long list of potential candidates and review it every year with staff and board members,” she said. “You have to earn your stripes. We look for community commitment, honoring the history and heritage of the town and the club, and participating with SSWSC as a donor, volunteer, parent or offering community support.

“The Dappers fit perfectly,” she added. “They’re longtime community members, have been club supporters for decades through both Christy Sports and Alpine Mountain Ranch, raised their kids in the club, and Bob has even been a member of the Rodeo board.”

With last year’s in-person Winter Carnival celebration canceled due to the pandemic — leading to the Tread of Pioneers Museum earning Grand Marshal honors — this year it’s back in full force, with the Dappers ushering in the Carnival’s 109th season.

As part of their duties, the Dappers will help facilitate the Opening Ceremonies on Wednesday, Feb. 9; judge the snow sculpture event Thursday night, Feb. 10; be featured dignitaries at the Night Extravaganza Saturday, Feb. 12; and get pulled behind horses in a sleigh during the parade on Sunday, Feb. 13. And their two children whom they raised in Steamboat — daughter Cameron and son Robbie, who raced as both a skier and snowboarder for the SSWSC — will be on hand to witness the celebration.

“We’re both super excited to be a part of it,” said Bob. “It’s a true testament of Steamboat’s love of skiing, the community and our western heritage.”