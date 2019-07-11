Meet the balloon pilots: Western Spirit, Dee IV, Colorado High

Twenty-three pilots will man their hot air balloons high above Steamboat Springs on July 13 and 14 during the Steamboat Springs Hot Air Balloon Festival. Here’s a little bit about some of the balloons, and their pilots, that you can expect to see flying high.

Jon Seay, Sr.

Denver, Colorado

Aerostar S60A — Western Spirit

Jon Seay, Sr., has flown in many hot air balloon events across the United States and internationally. He has flown gas balloons over the Swiss Alps, landing in a small town in Italy, as well as hot air balloon flights in Mexico, Canada and Switzerland.

Tim Taylor

Holladay, Utah

Cameron Z105 — Dee IV

Tim Taylor and his wife got married in a balloon. He loved the experience so much that he bought the balloon they got married in and has been flying it ever since — for 30 years now.

Patrick Carter

Colorado Springs, Colorado

Kubicek BB30Z — Colorado High

Patrick Carter said he is honored to be carrying on a tradition his father started in 1973. Carter represents the fourth generation of his family to fly in the Steamboat Springs Hot Air Balloon Festival.

For more information about the festival, visit http://www.hotairballoonrodeo.com and follow the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s full coverage of the event.