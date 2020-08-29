Meet the balloon pilots: Stars and Stripes, Margarita, Smokey Bear

Twenty-three pilots will fly their hot air balloons high above Steamboat Springs on Aug. 29 and 30 during the Steamboat Springs Pilot & Today Balloon Rodeo. Here’s a little bit about some of the balloons, and their pilots, that you can expect to see soaring in the skies this weekend.

Blair Kaufman

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Aerostar S60A — Stars and Stripes

Blair Kaufman has flown hot air balloons in Germany, Dubai and Mexico.

Steve Scheer

Castle Rock, Colorado

Aerostar RX8 — Margarita

Steve Scheer started his ballooning career in Albuquerque, New Mexico, before moving to Colorado. He has been a pilot since 2003 and flown at rallies all over the Southwest and a few trips to Mexico. He said hot air ballooning is “all about the adventure.”

Katie Berning

Peg Billson

Albuquerque, New Mexico

Aerostar SP1 — Smokey Bear

Peg Billson will be flying the iconic Smokey Bear balloon. She said she loves to see the joy on children’s faces when they see the “wonderful and knowing” eyes of Smokey Bear.

For more information about the festival, visit http://www.hotairballoonrodeo.com and follow the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s full coverage of the event.