Meet the balloon pilots: Just Ducky, Floating Awaysis, Twist of Fate, High Def
Twenty-three pilots will fly their hot air balloons high above Steamboat Springs on Aug. 29 and 30 during the Steamboat Springs Pilot & Today Balloon Rodeo. Here’s a little bit about some of the balloons, and their pilots, that you can expect to see soaring in the skies this weekend.
Greg and Susan Lindsey
Safford, Arizona
Just Ducky and Floating Awaysis
Greg and Susan Lindsey are husband and wife balloon pilots who fly Just Ducky and Floating Awaysis, a custom artwork balloon that represents their passion for life in Arizona. Greg will be piloting Floating Awaysis and Susan will be piloting Just Ducky. Susan has been a balloon fanatic since 2007, crewing for different pilots and following various ballooning events. Greg, who was a fixed wing pilot for 32 years, said he woke up one morning in 2016 and realized Susan, a recent breast and ovarian cancer survivor, deserved to lives her dream. Within a few days, the couple bought their first balloon. Since then, Greg has reached over 600 hours in the air and Susan became a commercial LTA pilot in June 2019. The Lindseys operate AZ Air Ventures, which allows them to share hot air ballooning with their community in the Gila Valley of southeastern Arizona.
Stephen Coffing
Albuquerque, New Mexico
Cameron Z-90 — Twist of Fate
With 800 hours in the area, Stephen Coffing is a seasoned balloon pilot. He said one of his most treasured balloon memory was flying a hot air balloon in Kenya over a huge herd of zebras and wildebeests. “It felt like a National Geographic episode,” Coffing said.
Valerie Favicchio
Fort Collins, Colorado
Cameron O-90 — High Def
Valerie Favicchio has logged 441 in the air and first flew in Steamboat Springs in 1995.
Switch to draftPreviewScheduleAdd title
Twenty-three pilots will fly their hot air balloons high above Steamboat Springs on Aug. 29 and 30 during the Steamboat Springs Pilot & Today Balloon Rodeo. Here’s a little bit about some of the balloons, and their pilots, that you can expect to see soaring in the skies this weekend.
Jonathan Wright
Las Vegas, Nevada
Head AX7-70R — Unchained
Jonathan Wright is a two-time member of Team USA in the FAI World Hot Air Balloon Championships. He’s flown in 12 states and six countries. His longest flight was eight hours and 200 miles and his highest flight was 15,000 feet. The fastest balloon he’s ever flown was 78 mph, the smallest balloon flown was 62,000 cubic feet and the largest flown was 330,000 cubic feet.
Jon Seay, Sr.
Denver, Colorado
Aerostar S60A — Western Spirit
Jon Seay, Sr., has flown in many hot air balloon events across the United States and internationally. He has flown gas balloons over the Swiss Alps, landing in a small town in Italy, as well as hot air balloon flights in Mexico, Canada and Switzerland.
Tim Taylor
Holladay, Utah
Cameron Z105 — Dee IV
Tim Taylor and his wife got married in a balloon. He loved the experience so much that he bought the balloon they got married in and has been flying it ever since — for 30 years now.
For more information about the festival, visit http://www.hotairballoonrodeo.com and follow the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s full coverage of the event.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User