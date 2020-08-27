Meet the balloon pilots: Just Ducky, Floating Awaysis, Twist of Fate, High Def

Twenty-three pilots will fly their hot air balloons high above Steamboat Springs on Aug. 29 and 30 during the Steamboat Springs Pilot & Today Balloon Rodeo. Here’s a little bit about some of the balloons, and their pilots, that you can expect to see soaring in the skies this weekend.

JustDucky

HABR-FloatingAnalysis

Greg and Susan Lindsey

Safford, Arizona

Just Ducky and Floating Awaysis

Greg and Susan Lindsey are husband and wife balloon pilots who fly Just Ducky and Floating Awaysis, a custom artwork balloon that represents their passion for life in Arizona. Greg will be piloting Floating Awaysis and Susan will be piloting Just Ducky. Susan has been a balloon fanatic since 2007, crewing for different pilots and following various ballooning events. Greg, who was a fixed wing pilot for 32 years, said he woke up one morning in 2016 and realized Susan, a recent breast and ovarian cancer survivor, deserved to lives her dream. Within a few days, the couple bought their first balloon. Since then, Greg has reached over 600 hours in the air and Susan became a commercial LTA pilot in June 2019. The Lindseys operate AZ Air Ventures, which allows them to share hot air ballooning with their community in the Gila Valley of southeastern Arizona.

HABR-Twist-of-Fate-Stephen-Coffing

Stephen Coffing

Albuquerque, New Mexico

Cameron Z-90 — Twist of Fate

With 800 hours in the area, Stephen Coffing is a seasoned balloon pilot. He said one of his most treasured balloon memory was flying a hot air balloon in Kenya over a huge herd of zebras and wildebeests. “It felt like a National Geographic episode,” Coffing said.

HABR-Favicchio-HighDef

Valerie Favicchio

Fort Collins, Colorado

Cameron O-90 — High Def

Valerie Favicchio has logged 441 in the air and first flew in Steamboat Springs in 1995.

Jonathan Wright

Las Vegas, Nevada

Head AX7-70R — Unchained

Jonathan Wright is a two-time member of Team USA in the FAI World Hot Air Balloon Championships. He’s flown in 12 states and six countries. His longest flight was eight hours and 200 miles and his highest flight was 15,000 feet. The fastest balloon he’s ever flown was 78 mph, the smallest balloon flown was 62,000 cubic feet and the largest flown was 330,000 cubic feet.

Jon Seay, Sr.

Denver, Colorado

Aerostar S60A — Western Spirit

Jon Seay, Sr., has flown in many hot air balloon events across the United States and internationally. He has flown gas balloons over the Swiss Alps, landing in a small town in Italy, as well as hot air balloon flights in Mexico, Canada and Switzerland.

Tim Taylor

Holladay, Utah

Cameron Z105 — Dee IV

Tim Taylor and his wife got married in a balloon. He loved the experience so much that he bought the balloon they got married in and has been flying it ever since — for 30 years now.

For more information about the festival, visit http://www.hotairballoonrodeo.com and follow the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s full coverage of the event.