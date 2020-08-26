Meet the balloon pilots: Foxtrot, Time Flies, Carried Away
Twenty-three pilots will fly their hot air balloons high above Steamboat Springs on Aug. 29 and 30 during the Steamboat Springs Pilot & Today Balloon Rodeo. Here’s a little bit about some of the balloons, and their pilots, that you can expect to see soaring in the skies this weekend.
Deborah Rice
Houston, Texas
Cameron Z-70 — Foxtrot
Deborah Rice said her best memories of flying balloons always involve children. When Rice served as a speech language pathologist for a deaf education program in Conroe, Texas, she put up her balloon on the playground of the elementary school where the program was located. “The look of joy on the kids’ and teachers’ faces was priceless,” Rice said.
Tristan MacLean
Albuquerque, New Mexico
Cameron N-105 — Time Flies
Tristan MacLean learned to fly in Durango, and he said one of his goals was to see the topography of the Southwest from the air. “In October of 2018, the winds were calm, and I had the opportunity to climb above the mountains to 11,000 feet to see all of Durango, Bayfield and the many mountains and valleys the Durango Valley has to offer,” MacLean shared when asked about his favorite ballooning experience.
Fred Dinkler
Livingston, Texas
Lindstrand 90A — Carried Away
Fred Dinkler is a seasoned pilot from Livingston, Texas, with over 2,000 hours in the air. He flies the Lindstrand 90A Carried Away balloon. His most memorable balloon experience was flying with Bruce Comstock and Malcomb Forbes in the Porter Paint balloon in 1974 in Indianola.
For more information about the festival, visit http://www.hotairballoonrodeo.com and follow the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s full coverage of the event.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User