Meet the balloon pilots: Foxtrot, Time Flies, Carried Away

Twenty-three pilots will fly their hot air balloons high above Steamboat Springs on Aug. 29 and 30 during the Steamboat Springs Pilot & Today Balloon Rodeo. Here’s a little bit about some of the balloons, and their pilots, that you can expect to see soaring in the skies this weekend.

HABR-Foxtrot-Deborah-Rice

Deborah Rice

Houston, Texas

Cameron Z-70 — Foxtrot

Deborah Rice said her best memories of flying balloons always involve children. When Rice served as a speech language pathologist for a deaf education program in Conroe, Texas, she put up her balloon on the playground of the elementary school where the program was located. “The look of joy on the kids’ and teachers’ faces was priceless,” Rice said.

HABR-Time-Flies-Tristan-Maclean-copy

Tristan MacLean

Albuquerque, New Mexico

Cameron N-105 — Time Flies

Tristan MacLean learned to fly in Durango, and he said one of his goals was to see the topography of the Southwest from the air. “In October of 2018, the winds were calm, and I had the opportunity to climb above the mountains to 11,000 feet to see all of Durango, Bayfield and the many mountains and valleys the Durango Valley has to offer,” MacLean shared when asked about his favorite ballooning experience.

HABR-Carried-Away-Fred-Dinkler

Fred Dinkler

Livingston, Texas

Lindstrand 90A — Carried Away

Fred Dinkler is a seasoned pilot from Livingston, Texas, with over 2,000 hours in the air. He flies the Lindstrand 90A Carried Away balloon. His most memorable balloon experience was flying with Bruce Comstock and Malcomb Forbes in the Porter Paint balloon in 1974 in Indianola.

For more information about the festival, visit http://www.hotairballoonrodeo.com and follow the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s full coverage of the event.