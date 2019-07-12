Meet the balloon pilots: Ellostar, Toucan Pilot, Unchained

Twenty-three pilots will man their hot air balloons high above Steamboat Springs on July 13 and 14 during the Steamboat Springs Hot Air Balloon Festival. Here’s a little bit about some of the balloons, and their pilots, that you can expect to see flying high.

Gary Whitby

Columbia, Missouri

TBW FireFly — Ellostar

One of Gary Whitby’s favorite hot air balloon memories is flying in the Chicago area with dramatic views of the city skyline as the sun was rising behind the towering skyscrapers.

Ken Wolcott

Colorado Springs, Colorado

Head 8-88 — Toucan Pilot

Ken Wolcott received his pilot certificate in 1981 and flew as an instructor in the U.S. Air Force Academy cadet hot air balloon club in the 1970s.

Jonathan Wright

Las Vegas, Nevada

Head AX7-70R — Unchained

Jonathan Wright is a two-time member of Team USA in the FAI World Hot Air Balloon Championships. He’s flown in 12 states and six countries. His longest flight was eight hours and 200 miles and his highest flight was 15,000 feet. The fastest balloon he’s ever flown was 78 mph, the smallest balloon flown was 62,000 cubic feet and the largest flown was 330,000 cubic feet.

For more information about the festival, visit http://www.hotairballoonrodeo.com and follow the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s full coverage of the event.