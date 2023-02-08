Meet the 2023 Winter Carnival Royalty

There’s no shortage of exceptional winter athletes in Steamboat Springs, so choosing the Winter Carnival Royalty each year is a tough call for the Steamboat Winter Sports Club.

The Winter Carnival Queen and attendants program has been around for over 60 years, and its criteria is multifaceted. The candidates must have glowing recommendations from the club’s program director or a coach, a respectable academic GPA, and be in a full-time competitive program with the SSWSC, among other qualifications.

“They represent the club well in their activities, both on and off the hill,” said SSWSC Executive Director Sarah Floyd. “They have high academics. They’re positive. They’re supportive of their teammates.”

The names of eligible candidates for queen who meet the criteria are then put into a hat and drawn at random.

This year’s queen is Alexa Brabec, a senior at Steamboat Springs High School. She has lived in Steamboat her whole life and competes in Nordic combined all over the world.

“I am excited to be chosen as Winter Carnival royalty,” Brabec said. “I have so many great memories of Winter Carnival.”

She took first place in the Winter Start and U.S. Cup opener at Howelsen Hill in December, and most recently took 24th in the first World Cup of the season in Otepaa, Estonia.

Brabec said she had ambitions to compete in the Olympics, but since the International Olympic Committee decided to discontinue women’s Nordic Combined, she said she’s refocused on the World Cup.

She’s talented in both the cross country and ski jumping elements of her sport, but says she does have a preference between the two.

“I enjoy ski jumping more,” she said. “It is unlike any other sport. The feeling of flying through the air is so exciting and unreal.”

Alpine ski racer Noelle Roth was chosen as one of the attendants. She is a junior in high school and after an excellent start to her winter season, she was invited to the Women’s National Development Group European competition project.

The other attendant is sophomore Tatum Lightner. She competes in snowboard cross and has already competed in Austria and Canada this winter.

The three members of Winter Carnival royalty will be recognized on Wednesday night, Feb. 8, where they will explain in their own words why they were selected. Then they’ll be at the Soda Pop Slalom on Friday, Feb. 10 handing out awards to the smaller children as they finish. They’ll again be recognized on stage at the Night Extravaganza on Saturday night, Feb. 11, and will be on a float during Sunday’s parade on Feb. 12.

