Young trainer in Meeker Mustang Makeover to show horse to public June 24
Routt County’s sole competitor in the Meeker Mustang Makeover, Jakob James, will show his mustang Lightning from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. June 24 at Elk River Pet and Ranch just off Elk River Road.
James is a South Routt resident, and at 12 years old, he is the youngest participant in the annual horse training competition.
James picked up his horse April 29 at Rio Blanco County Fairgrounds in Meeker and has been tasked with training the horse for 120 days before competing in the Makeover for prize money and scholarships Aug. 26.
Once the horses are shown off by their trainers, they will go up for auction.
Saturday’s showing is free, and visitors of all ages are welcome to witness the connection James and Lightning have formed over the past two months.
To reach Tom Skulski, call 970-871-4240, email tskulski@SteamboatPilot.com.
