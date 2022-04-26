Meeker Mustang Makeover to feature 4 Routt County teens, Sandwash Basin horses

Jason Heid, 15, stands with his horse JB. Heid is training the yearling as a part of the 2021 Meeker Mustang Makeover program. Heid and three other Routt County youth trainers are taking part in the 2022 makeover, which will feature horses from Sandwash Basin.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Four teenagers from around the Yampa Valley will compete in the 2022 Meeker Mustang Makeover, working with Sandwash Basin horses in the yearling in-hand division, according to a news release.

Jason Heid, 15, of Clark, Morgan Yeiser, 15, of Oak Creek, and Nina Bradley, 16, and Kristina “Mookie” Mitchell, 16, of Steamboat Springs will represent Routt County in the Meeker Mustang Makeover, which is a yearly competition for youth to train gathered wild horses over 120 days.

Just 20 trainers participate in the makeover, with 10 in the yearling division and 10 in the under saddle division, which features horses over three.

“The Sand Wash Basin wild horses are a little like the Beatles were. They have a huge following of fans,“ reads the release. ”A number of these beautiful wild horses were gathered as a result of the lack of feed from years of drought. The Meeker Mustang Makeover will pair 20 of these beautiful wild horses with trainers who pick them up on April 30th.“

Heid and Yeiser competed last year as well.

Participants will have the opportunity to take part in the Starting a Yearling clinic put on by Steve Mantle when they pick up their horses in Meeker.

Youth will compete and exhibit their trained horses on Aug. 27, 2022, at Rio Blanco County Fairgrounds in Meeker.

