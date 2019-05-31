Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests offers forest product permits

Spring Creek Trail in Routt National Forest.

Katie Berning

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — One way that many National Forest visitors utilize the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests is through forest product permits for things like mushrooms, ferns or firewood. Permits for those products are available at multiple locations in Colorado and Wyoming.

As the snow-pack melts and more forest becomes accessible, it’s important for visitors to understand that regulations for all types of forest products exist. It is especially important to understand regulations in recently burned areas where mushroom harvesting is popular.

Some forest products require a fee and a permit; others have no fee but still need a permit, while others do not require either a fee or a permit. Permits fall into two main categories, personal-use or commercial; however, commercial permits are not available for all products or in all locations.

Certain areas of the Forest are off limits to forest product harvest or may be difficult to access. Please contact the Ranger District in the area where you are interested in harvesting Forest Products for site-specific information, including road status and area restrictions. A full copy of collection regulations will be distributed with each permit. In Routt County, visit Hahns Peak-Bears Ears District Office, 925 Weiss Drive, Steamboat Springs or Yampa District Office, 300 Roselawn St., Yampa for more information or visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/mbr/passes-permits/forestproducts.