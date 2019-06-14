Medicare scam targeting beneficiaries

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A new scam has just popped up according to the Division of Insurance. Medicare beneficiaries are reported to have receive a package in the mail and a note saying not to open until they call a certain phone number. Once they call they are prompted to open the package and there is a fingerprint kit. The person on the phone walks them through how to use the kit and mail it back. Soon after a delivery company comes to their house to pick up the return package.

Beneficiaries should not participate in this activity. Beneficiaries are advised to guard personal information , including Medicare number, social security number, driver’s license, bank information, saliva, blood, photo, signature and fingerprints. If you have questions or would like to make an appointment, contact Betsy Packer at the Area Agency on Aging of Northwest Colorado at 970-819-6401.