Median replacement project underway in Steamboat Springs
Work began Monday, April 25, along the medians on U.S. Highway 40 between Old Fish Creek Falls Road and Anglers Drive in Steamboat Springs.
The project will continue throughout the summer, replacing grassy areas that require a lot of water and maintenance with decorative concrete pavers and drought-resistant plants and trees. Also, a new irrigation system will help reduce water use.
The project has been divided into four zones, and the median work will progress west to east throughout the summer as the project moves through each zone, according to the city. Deteriorated sections of the curb and gutter also will be replaced while storm drain inlet protection is installed and the existing decorative light poles are remounted during the project.
As a result, the inside lanes on U.S. 40 in both directions will be closed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. The closures will be lifted at the end of each construction day and on the weekends.
The project is expected to be completed this October, depending on the weather. City officials say the work is similar to a project on the south portion of U.S. 40 a few years ago.
