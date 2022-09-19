Meat, music and beer on tap as Storm Peak celebrates end of summer with ‘funky take on Oktoberfest’

This Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 the Storm Peak Brewery will host its version of Oktoberfest with meat, music and beer as the Sausage Fest returns for the first time since the pandemic.

The Storm Peak Brewery will celebrate the end of the summer with treats from Laura the Butcher’s MeatBar, German-style beer on tap, and The Rattlin 44’s and Brian Smith Band playing tunes at this year’s Sausage Fest on Saturday, Sept. 24.

“It’s kind of like our funky take on Oktoberfest,” said Norma Ruth Ryan, tap room manager and official fun generating machine for Storm Peak Brewery. “So we make it weird. We will have a bunch of meat stuff with Laura the Butcher doing sausages and chorizo cones, and How Ya Doin Pizza and Eatz is going to do sausage pizza. This is really just a great excuse to drink beer and to eat meat.”

The event will kick off at 1 p.m. at the Storm Peak Brewery, 1885 Elk River Road. Live music will add to the festivities from 2-6 p.m., with The Rattlin 44’s set to open for the Brian Smith Band.

Ryan said the event had been a regular on the calendar prior to COVID-19 and is now returning for the first time in several years.

“We’ve had it for quite a few years pre-pandemic,” Ryan said. “This is the first one we have had since 2019.”

She said the event is a great excuse to collaborate with the Meatbar charcuterie bar and Laura Posiak (Laura the Butcher), which is something Ryan has wanted to do for several years.

“Laura the Butcher is amazing, and the Meatbar is incredible,” Ryan said. “I’m super stoked to finally collaborate with them.”

She is also happy that Storm Peak can get back to hosting events that invite the public to come in for a good time, and add to the traditions the local brewery has established.

“It’s a Storm Peak event, and we’re just kind of known for having some really fun, silly adventures with our beers and our parties are definitely different,” Ryan said.

