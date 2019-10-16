Mayling Simpson: No longer running for school board

Dear Editor and Community,

In late September I decided to withdraw myself from the election for the Steamboat Springs RE-2 School District. I am still on the ballot, and if you were thinking you might vote for me, do not.

I withdrew because I felt there need not be three of us running for one two-year seat. The two remaining candidates are both well-qualified. School board is a huge commitment of time and energy. I decided I could support the school system as a member of the community, while prioritizing my time for other projects.

I hope you will join me in voting in this election from an excellent slate of school board candidates for both the two-year and four-year positions. We should congratulate all who have come forward to volunteer their service.

Mayling Simpson

Steamboat Springs