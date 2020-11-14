Matt Lyon joins RE/MAX Partners as new agent

Matt Lyon





STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Matt Lyon has joined the RE/MAX Partners team as a real estate agent. Originally from East Texas, Lyon graduated in 2010 from San Diego State University with a degree in international business.

In 2017, he was presented with the opportunity to be the managing broker for Sotheby’s International Realty for the country of Belize. There he gained knowledge of new developments and the international buying and selling process. He returned to Steamboat Springs having fulfilled his assignment and has worked in the local real estate market ever since.

“Matt’s strong attention to detail and dogged focus on making his clients’ dreams a reality is inspiring,” said Kim Kreissig, RE/MAX managing broker, in a news release. “We are delighted to have him join our team.”