Master the sweet and savory with hands-on classes at Meatbar

Laura Posiak stands in the kitchen of the her Meatbar located at 1009 Lincoln Ave. in downtown Steamboat Springs. A year or so after opening, she is starting to host classes featuring two local chefs.

When Laura Posniak opened Meatbar downtown in October 2021, she always envisioned bringing classes into the space.

A little over a year later, that idea is coming to fruition.

During mud season, Posniak had a trial run, which proved to be very popular. So, she sought out a full schedule that is about to be in full swing.

“Meatbar as a space downtown, I was really excited to open it just to have another community resource and something for people to do in the town that’s just a really fun and hands-on for adults and kids,” Posniak said. “There’s not too much of this going on in this town and there might just be a need for it.”

Two local chefs have strung together a series of classes through the winter, starting with sweet and savory options this weekend.

Sarah Helzer will kick things off Sunday, Dec. 18 with a gingerbread decorating class, designed for people of all ages.

Helzer is a pastry chef who worked with Executive Pastry Chef Jean Francois Suteau at The Greenbrier Resort shortly after finishing high school, according to her bio at SteamboatMeatbar.com .

She was his very first apprentice and studied in his program for three years before becoming the cake artist at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach. She’s more recently been a pastry sous chef at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and executive pastry chef at Sauvage in Steamboat Springs.

Meatbar Classes

Justylyn Alair will be the other frequent flier at Meatbar, starting with a fresh mozzarella and burrata class on Monday, Dec. 19.

Alair was born in the Phillipines and migrated to New Jersey as a child. Growing up in an ethnically diverse area just outside New York City inspired her love of international cuisine, according to her bio at SteamboatMeatbar.com.

She attended culinary school and was later accepted into the Greenbrier Apprenticeship program. Later, she was the chef de tournant at the Polo Club of Boca Raton and the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

Most classes are designed for adults and will include a wine or beer paired with the cuisine at the class. Many are hands-on workshops that allow participants to watch the chef while mimicking their moves and taking something home at the conclusion.

However, a couple, including Alair’s Dec. 28 Champagne, Oysters and Caviar class is more of a demonstration. Participants can enjoy a social afternoon complete with bubbly and good food without having to get their hands dirty.

There are nearly 20 classes open for registration, with a few sold out already.

Eventually, Posniak hopes to add her own classes to the schedule. Her classes will be a partnership with the Community Agriculture Alliance.

“Culinary teaching has been a big part of my background,” she said. “I used to teach butchery classes at a butchery course at a college in Maine. I do meat camps for kids every summer, and just teaching the art of whole-animal butchery is a huge passion of mine.”

If any other local chef is interested in teaching a class, they can reach Posniak at info@steamboatmeatbar.com .

