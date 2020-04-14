Master Gardeners: Program partners with library to present virtual evenings

Crocuses have started popping up across Routt County as the weather warms.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — This time every year, my brain goes into overdrive as I try to remember what happens outside once winter is over. Are those robins singing? Is that a weed or a flower peeking out of the dirt? When and how do I start my vegetable garden? Do other people struggle with this?

Fortunately, we can at least jog our gardening memories by attending the annual Evening with the Master Gardeners.

In past years, the Evening with Master Gardeners took place at the Bud Werner Memorial Library and offered a wealth of information. This year’s evening will be a little different, still offering lots of useful information but in an online format to accommodate the stay-at-home order by Governor Polis due to COVID-19.

The Virtual Evenings with Master Gardeners will take place across four Tuesdays — from 6 to 7:30 p.m. April 14, 21 and 28 and May 5. Each evening will cover two to four topics and will be hosted by Routt County Master Gardeners using the Zoom platform. The public is invited to join any or all of the sessions, with Q&A following each topic. Kid-friendly ideas will also be included.

Please see the Bud Werner Memorial Library website at https://steamboatlibrary.org/events/virtual-evenings-master-gardeners-week-1/2020-04-14 for more details.

The tentative agenda is as follows:

• Tuesday, April 14 — Review of Routt County Gardening; local climate, typical soil and seed selection.



• Tuesday, April 21 — Routt County Grows Its Own, Part 1: salad bowls, perennials and dividing and season extension.



• Tuesday, April 28 — Routt County Grows Its Own, Part 2: vegetable gardening, transplanting and insects.



• Tuesday May 5 — Gardening 201: weeds; permaculture and gardening for pollinators with native plants.

A Routt County garden in the summer is a wonderful place to be. And, if one is a little careful about soil, microclimates and plant varieties, a Routt County garden will reward you with beautiful flowers and delicious vegetables all summer long.

Happy gardening.

Vicky Barney gardens for wildlife and is a member of the Master Gardener Class of 2011.