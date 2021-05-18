Master Gardener: Routt County Master Gardeners at Yampa River Botanic Park

The Routt County Master Gardeners are at it again. On May 25, we are partnering with the Yampa River Botanic Park to provide a live and in-person event at the park. Join us from 5 to 7 p.m. to talk about all things gardening — from vegetable gardens to greenhouses and native plants to medicinal herbs.

We are excited to be in-person this spring, outside in a wonderful environment, answering your questions and showcasing Steamboat Springs’ botanic jewel. We will be spread out across the botanic gardens in locations that are easy to get to, with springs’ offerings of flowers and foliage along the way.

If you are new to Routt County and wondering how to get started growing things or what works best here or even if you’ve been gardening in our mountain paradise for some time and have questions — we are ready to provide answers, current resources, examples of how we extend our growing season and share our love of plants.

Green spaces at the Yampa River Botanic Park in Steamboat Springs. (Courtesy photo)



Gardening in the high mountain west can be infinitely rewarding as well as a little challenging. Our short growing season, low average temperatures and dense soils can be daunting — you may face disappointments caused by our abundant wildlife, insidious grasshoppers or an unexpected summer snowstorm. Armed with information from the Colorado State University Extension Service, you’ll be prepared to endure what mother nature throws at you or at least understand that crazy weather, deer, and voles are all part of what we come to expect from living in the high country.

Parking for our Botanic Park is shared with an active sports venue and dedicated parking for the gardens is limited. We strongly recommend that you carpool or park nearby along Emerald Park Lane (no parking on Pamela Lane) and walk to the entrance at the southeast corner of Emerald Park. Even better, walk or ride and access the gardens from the entrance along the Yampa River Core Trail, just south of Emerald Park. Stroll around the park for inspiration and enjoy an afternoon with us among the florae.

You can also stop by or call us at 970-879-0825 during our office hours from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays for a free consultation or email csumgprogram@co.routt.co.us with your questions.

Jackie Buratovich was raised in a central California farm family and loves making things grow in and around a solar home here in Routt County. She received her master gardener training in Boulder County in 2003 and acknowledges that while growing conditions here are more challenging, being back in an agricultural community is like coming home.