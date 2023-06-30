Master Gardener: Help with gardening questions is here

You might be surprised to discover that the Master Gardeners of Routt County offer office hours and help with gardening questions you may have.

Walk-in office hours are offered from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. every Thursday at the CSU Extension Office (located in the Routt County building off Sixth Street) through the end of summer. And to make it even more accessible, you are also welcome to send questions via email or phone at any time (although these are usually addressed on Thursdays).

“The main types of questions we get, historically, are weed and plant identification; and — depending on what type of plant it is — how to propagate it or get rid of it,” County Director and Agriculture Agent Todd Hagenbuch said.

“We also see cyclical questions depending on where we are in the growing season. For instance, right now we are getting a lot of questions about how to eradicate Whitetop, otherwise known as Hoary Cress,” Hagenbuch added.

To get your questions answered accurately, it helps to provide as much information as possible about the plant (pictures and video are excellent), and other factors like where it is planted, amount of sun and water, age of plant, etc.

“Plant identification and problem diagnosis can be very difficult, and the more information we have, the better the job we can do,” explained Barb Sanders, Master Gardener in charge of organizing volunteers for the office hours program. “We can’t promise that we will always know the answer, but we will always research it, and share diagnostic tools and materials to help gardeners do their own research. The main focus of the Master Gardener program is to encourage learning and teaching in the community.”

One common misconception is that the role of Master Gardeners is to do manual labor for a garden or to create and advise about landscape design. “We can’t help residents who come in and want us to weed their garden or create a landscape design,” explained Sanders. “But we can explain the best way to prevent or correct weeds in the landscape and consult about how to choose the best plants for specific spaces.”

Master Gardeners of Routt County have had some type of ongoing program to help answer resident questions for nearly 25 years. At times this was a booth at the Farmers Market. Today, in addition to the office hours, Master Gardeners are eager to present specific classes, projects and other learning opportunities to area gardeners. If you have a request for this type of education, please contact the Master Gardener office. Depending on the type of problem, limited site visits can also be arranged.

Whitetop is a noxious weed that has been particularly prevalent in Routt County. Officials urge landowners to help control the weed. Matt Stensland/Steamboat Pilot & Today archive

And in case you are wondering how to get rid of Whitetop, at this point you should clip the plant off just above ground (don’t try to dig it up, because there is no way you can get all the roots and it will just stimulate more growth); bag and destroy the plant material (tying it up tightly in a trash bag is fine); then marking the area so next year you can spray with an appropriate herbicide early before the plant flowers, and effectively destroy it.

More information about Whitetop can be found at sanmiguel.extension.colostate.edu/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/06/White-Top-hoary-cress-Management.pdf

Office hours Master Gardener Office Hours Thursdays 10 a.m.-1 p.m. 136 6th St. Suite 101 Steamboat Springs, CO 80487 Phone: 970-879-0825 Email: csumgprogram@co.routt.co.us

Gwen Swenson-Hale is a Master Gardener since 2021. Terrifying as it was initially, she has volunteered during office hours and since there are always multiple Master Gardeners at the office, she learned a lot and was able to help answer gardening questions as well.