Master Gardener: Gardening 101

Learn the basics and beyond of gardening in the Yampa Valley.

Routt County Extension/Courtesy photo

Join the Bud Werner Memorial Library and Routt County CSU Master Gardeners from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, April 25, and Thursday, April 26, for an Evening of Gardening 101 and Beyond. The program is the same both nights.

The evening will start with a 30-minute presentation sharing the basics of challenges of gardening in the Yampa Valley and how we can support you. The rest of the evening participants explore a myriad of hands-on booths offering free seeds and demonstrations, all led by Routt County Master Gardeners.

Booth topics will address soil — native soil, bagged soil, testing, amending; insects — friends or foe; climate — how to be successful in our short 59-day growing season; seed selection — reading seed packets, soil germination temperature, days to maturity, and how and when to plant; container gardening — growing in small spaces such as patios, decks and salad bowls; season Extension — hoop houses, deep beds, greenhouses, supplemental heat; weeds — identification resources, weed events and what is a weed?

Other topics will focus on gardening with kids — seeds tape, Chia Pets, how to engage kids, local projects and support; high mountain perennials — the many beautiful flowers you can grow for a succession of blooms and color for years to come and plant select; and the Yampa River Botanic Park — local resource, various types of gardens, ideas galore and beauty to explore.

Whether you are new to Routt County or a seasoned gardener, this event is for you. Please join this informative and educational open house with Master Gardeners who will share their expert advice and knowledge with you to maximize our short summer growing season.

Leave feeling excited and confident to experience growing your own vegetables, herbs, flowers and knowledge caring for your lawn.