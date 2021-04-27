Master Gardener: Evenings with Master Gardeners

A peek inside Master Gardener Jackie Buratovich’s greenhouse last week in Routt County. (Courtesy photo)



Are you new to Routt County and wondering if it’s time to plant cucumbers or if that azalea you would love to transplant into your new mountain paradise will do well here? Or maybe you’ve been gardening here for some time and want a refresher on basics. We have two fun, informational events for you.

Gardening in the high mountain west can be infinitely rewarding as well as a little challenging. Our short growing season, low average temperatures and dense soils may invite you to explore beautiful hardy or native plants you have never heard of. If you enjoy harvesting fresh vegetables and herbs from your own yard, you may become highly creative in finding ways to grow what you love. Perhaps your repertoire will expand to include plants you have not considered before. Who doesn’t love a sweet, crisp carrot right from the ground? Or the dizzying scent of flowers, or the beauty of pollinators at work.

The Routt County Master Gardeners in association with Bud Werner Memorial Library are hosting two evenings of informational presentations about gardening in the Yampa Valley. Join us from 6 to 7:30 p.m. May 4 and 5 in an online format. Master Gardeners will deliver brief presentations on the following topics, then open the discussion for your questions. Experienced, knowledgeable Colorado Master Gardeners will be on the call to provide answers.

May 4 topics include our climate, drought and seed selection and May 5 topics include our soil and typical pests like insects, wildlife and weeds.

Advanced registration for this meeting is recommended. Go to steamboatlibrary.org/events/2021gardening for a link to the meeting. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

If being on another online meeting sounds awful, there are multiple ways to get the gardening help you need, whether new to the area or a long-time resident. The Routt County Master Gardeners are partnering with the Yampa River Botanic Park to have a live, in-person event at the park at 5 p.m. May 25. Bring your questions to this fair-like activity and the Colorado Master Gardeners will be happy to provide you with answers. Stroll around the park for inspiration and enjoy an evening among the flora.

You can also stop by or call us at (970) 879-0825 during our office hours from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursdays for a free consultation or email csumgprogram@co.routt.co.us with your questions.

Jackie Buratovich was raised in a central California farm family and loves making things grow in and around a solar home here in Routt County. She received her Master Gardener training in Boulder County in 2003, and acknowledges that while growing conditions here are more challenging, being back in an agricultural community is like coming home.