Master Gardener: Bidhead knapweed, an invasive weed





There are several invasive weeds that run rampant here in Steamboat Springs, such as whitetop and curly dock. Homeowners often inadvertently allow invasive plants on their property, ignorant of their danger and deceived by their beauty. Invasive plants out compete natives and form solid, monotonous stands. What might be considered an annoying weed here in town can be economically damaging to large landowners and ecologically damaging to surrounding wildlands.

For those of us that know the true nature of these plants, it is easy to feel overwhelmed by their spread and our seeming inability to do anything about it. The best way to deal with invasives — short of keeping them out in the first place — is to catch them early, and not let them get a foothold. We have that opportunity now with the recently discovered bighead knapweed. Let’s stop this weed before it’s one more invasive on an ever-growing list.

Bighead knapweed, centaurea macrocephala, was first discovered locally last summer, in what was thought to be an isolated incident. However, it was spotted again this summer in the Tree Haus neighborhood. Originally from Romania it likely arrived as an ornamental plant. Starting as a rosette of leaves, the plant sends up multiple flowering stalks following its first year of growth. It grows between 1 and 3 feet high and has yellow flowers 1 to 3 inches across with a round enlargement under the flower, similar to thistle. If you find bighead knapweed you should report it to the county weed department — call 970-870-5246 — and dig it out, securing it in a bag for disposal. If a piece of the tap root remains in the ground you can expect this knapweed to return the following year, but with repeated removal the taproot will weaken and the plant will die. Large infestations may require other control measures.

If you aren’t confident on its identity you might try a free app like Seek by iNaturalist that uses the camera on your smartphone to help ID plants. You could also send a photo or bring a sample to the Colorado Master Gardeners office hours, Thursday mornings from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Extension Office.

If you can’t find bighead knapweed on your property, maybe you’ll find one of the other four invasive knapweeds (diffuse, meadow, Russian, spotted) or any of the 15 noxious weeds identified by the Routt County Weed Program.

Becky Edmiston was in the 2018 Colorado Master Gardener class and is a professor of Biology at Colorado Mountain College Steamboat Springs. She received her Permaculture Design Certificate from the Central Rocky Mountain Permaculture Institute in Basalt in 2015. She has been teaching Permaculture Design at CMC since 2016 and has been working alongside students/faculty/staff to develop the Permaculture Center on Campus. She leads the Routt County Beekeeping Association and the CMC beekeeping club.