Master drummer brings the beat to Steamboat
Master drummer and dancer Fara Tolno will return to Steamboat Springs next week to teach two nights of community drum and dance classes hosted by Steamboat’s African Dance and Drum Ensemble, Perry-Mansfield Performing Arts School and Camp and Steamboat Dance Theatre. Joining him are fellow Guinean masters Etienne Tolno, who is his brother, and Mami Camara.
The trio, who are all from Guinea, West Africa, will teach mixed-level classes, designed for both beginner and intermediate dancers and drummers.
Tolno, who has been to Steamboat many times over the past two decades, said he is looking forward to returning.
“I have built a family in Steamboat,” he said. “It’s a wonderful community, and it’s amazing to see people really open their hearts to something new.”
Growing up in Guinea, Tolno began playing drums at age 9. As a teenager, he studied under Kemoko Sano, one of West Africa’s most influential directors and choreographers. Tolno was the lead drummer for “Les Merveilles de Guinea” — “The Wonders of Guinea” — before coming to the U.S. in his early 20s. He completed his Master of Fine Arts degree at the University of Colorado where he had the opportunity not only to study many forms of dance but also to teach the dances of his own culture.
“Drumming and dancing is so important because it’s a universal culture,” Tolno said. “In any celebration you have music and song and dance; this connects us to ourselves, our mind, body and spirit. It helps people to connect with each other. That’s why I feel like it’s so important to share with the world.”
Tolno’s brother Etienne will join him for the classes in Steamboat. In Guinea, Etienne is a professional musician with a profound knowledge and passion for percussion. He has been practicing music since he was a teenager, playing with many professional companies such as Sole Africa, Kissidugu Ensemble, Samata De Guinea and, like his brother, Merveilles De Guinea. Etienne came to the U.S. for the first time in 2019 with a passion for sharing his culture.
“It’s amazing to have my brother here with me, working to share this knowledge with the world,” he said. “It makes me so happy to come together as a unit to share our knowledge.”
After arriving in the U.S. just last month, Camara will join the Tolno brothers in Steamboat. A dancer since she was a little girl, Camara dropped out of school after her father died when she was just 6 years old. It was an aunt who encouraged her to pursue dancing and find her passion.
“She told me to go for what you love,” Camara said.
What: Community drum and dance classes
When: Drum class, 5 to 6:30 p.m. and dance class, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23 and Tuesday, Aug. 24
Where: Louis Horst Studio at Perry-Mansfield Performing Arts School and Camp
Cost: $15 per class, payable by cash, check or Venmo at the door
She did just that, becoming a full-time teacher at Tolno’s Kissidugu Foundation School in Guinea. She made her American teaching debut at Camp Merveilles in Gunnison where she received rave accolades from the community of longtime West African dance students.
The classes will be held Monday and Tuesday in the Louis Horst Studio at Perry-Mansfield. An all-level West African djembe drum class will take place from 5 to 6:30 p.m., followed by an all-levels West African dance class from 6:30 to 8 p.m. both nights. Drummers should bring their own drum, and dancers should wear comfortable clothes and be barefoot.
Sophie Dingle is a contributing writer for the Steamboat Pilot & Today. She can be reached through the editor.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Sleeping Giant artwork features local and Colorado artists
When the doors of the new Sleeping Giant School open next week, students and teachers will be greeted with a variety of new artwork by both local and Colorado artists. A triptych, a set of…