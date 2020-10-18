Maskless Trump supporters: The Record for Saturday, Oct. 17

Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020

12:05 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a family dispute in the 600 block of Fifth Street.

12:13 p.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received reports of a “large group of Republicans not wearing masks” at a rally for President Donald Trump.

3:38 p.m. Deputies responded to reports of threatening text messages received by a person in the 37000 block of Tree Haus Drive. The messages did not fall under criminal activity.

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Submit a tip

• Call: 970-870-6226

• Click: TipSubmit.com

• Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637

2:54 p.m. Officers received a report of a person fishing in what someone thought was a restricted river in the 200 block of Lincoln Avenue. The river was not illegal to fish in.

4:39 p.m. Officers were called to a road rage dispute that resulted in one party pulling a gun on the other in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive. The person was charged with menacing.

8:55 p.m. Officers received a report of a male singing loudly in the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza.

Total incidents: 53

Steamboat officers had 27 cases that included calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 20 cases that included calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters had six calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.