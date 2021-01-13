Martin promoted to Pilot & Today’s new assistant editor

Bryce Martin



STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Bryce Martin has been promoted to assistant editor at Steamboat Pilot & Today. He also will continue to serve in his current role of digital engagement editor.

The assistant editor position was reinstated at the Pilot & Today when long-time Evening Editor Katie Berning was promoted to serve as supervisor of a new shared copy desk and design hub for Colorado Mountain News Media, which includes newspapers in Steamboat, Vail, Aspen, Glenwood Springs, Rifle and Summit County.

In his new role, Martin will work closely with Editor Lisa Schlichtman to help guide the newsroom team, plan content for the daily newspaper, special sections and SteamboatPilot.com, provide editing assistance, chart the Pilot’s social media strategy, assist with events and work to grow audience engagement. Martin will also do some reporting and has taken over the newspaper’s real estate and housing beat.

“Bryce has big aspirations when it comes to his journalism career, and he has proven himself to be a solid leader since joining the Steamboat Pilot & Today team a year and a half ago, so I’m glad to be able to offer this opportunity for him to take on new responsibilities,” Schlichtman said. “I’m looking forward to working alongside Bryce to continue producing impactful, award-winning journalism with our talented newsroom team, and I expect Bryce to bring fresh perspective and passion to his new position.”

Martin said he is looking forward to serving as assistant editor.

“I’ve had such an incredible, rewarding experience thus far working under Lisa,” Martin said. “She has already shown me the ins and outs of being a successful daily editor, and now, I’ll get to work alongside her, helping guide our news team.

“I have such an appreciation for content development, so to have a larger hand in that, is something I’ll cherish,” Martin added. “I’m also eager to get to work closer with our reporters and help them navigate their daily stories.”

Martin said his interest in journalism began in high school when he joined the yearbook staff. He won a summer internship at his local newspaper based on his writing skills and that turned into an offer to be a paid freelancer for the publication.

“My career just evolved from there,” Martin said. “I found that I greatly enjoyed storytelling and covering important issues that mattered to everyday people.”

Martin graduated with a degree in journalism from Central Michigan University in Mount Pleasant, Michigan, and his first job out of college was the editor’s position at The Leader, a now-defunct newspaper in Michigan. He also served as editor of the Bowman County Pioneer and then regional managing editor of Country Media, Inc., both based out of Bowman, North Dakota.

Before joining the Pilot & Today staff, he served for two years as editor of Pilot & Today’s sister publication Sky-Hi News, located in Granby.

Since moving to Steamboat in June 2019, Martin said he has gotten to know a lot about the community and the people who call Routt County home.

“I’ve also come to recognize how important our job as journalists is here, and the incredible role the Pilot & Today plays in keeping leaders accountable, ensuring we represent truth and bringing the community together,” Martin said. “I’m proud to continue fulfilling that responsibility with the Pilot & Today.”