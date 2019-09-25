Marti Wood: Don’t be afraid to tell you story

Upon reading the Our View editorial in the Steamboat Pilot & Today about suicide, I have decided to throw my pebble into the lake.

I broke my neck in 1999. It was a skiing accident, of course. I had no idea I had broken it, so the healing process was pretty rough. I had unlimited access to pain killers, but they didn’t work.

I kicked pills early on. I didn’t mind because I knew they were causing me more harm than good. But oh my god, the pain was almost too much to bear some days. So much so and for so long I did not want to live another day like that.

I knew I meant it. I could feel in my soul that I had found a way out.

The very next thought that ran through my head was “Marti, if today is a good day to die than 365 days from now won’t make a difference.”

And so, I pulled up my pants and promised myself that I would fight to get better, not just sit there and wait. Three weeks later I was in massage school.

So you ask what did I figure out by sticking around?

That giving yourself permission to fight is the thing that will save you. You can give up, sure, but if you can give up, then you have just as much in you to keep going. Don’t be afraid to tell your story. You never know who’s listening.

Marti Wood

Steamboat Springs