Marmot in engine compartment: The Record for Monday, May 20

Monday, May 20, 2019

1:13 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers noticed an unoccupied car with its parking lights on in the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza.

3:58 a.m. A bear was attempting to get into a resident’s trash in the 2500 block of Riverside Drive. Officers scared the bear away.

9:38 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a man yelling at cars at a business in the 300 block of Lincoln Avenue. Officers were familiar with the man and gave him a verbal warning to move along.

10:17 a.m. Animal control was called to assist a person in removing a marmot from the engine compartment of a vehicle in the 1100 block of Hilltop Parkway. The officer got the animal out, and it ran into a nearby field.

11:09 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters assisted someone who was unconscious at a store in Central Park Plaza.

1:58 p.m. Officers received a report of harassing texts in the 1900 block of Bridge Lane. The incident was part of a dispute between a landlord and tenant.

2:45 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a report of a theft in the 2300 block of County Shop Road.

3:06 p.m. A man reported he was selling a bike on Craigslist and received a fraudulent check from a person who purchased the bike.

3:38 p.m. Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters were called to a report of an unattended death in the 2100 block of Forth Avenue in Phippsburg. No foul play is suspected.

4:17 p.m. A business reported tools and supplies were taken from a construction site in the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue.

5:25 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a suspicious person at a store in Central Park Plaza. They were unable to locate the man.

6:20 p.m. Deputies and Steamboat firefighters were called to an unknown injury vehicle crash on Routt County Road 38 near Steamboat.

11:20 p.m. Officers gave a written trespass warning to a person who was sleeping in the vestibule of the Steamboat Springs Community Center.

Total incidents: 45

Steamboat officers had 27 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to 10 calls for service.

Sheriff’s deputies had seven cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Yampa firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.