 Marmot and slack lining: Pilot & Today photos of the week | SteamboatToday.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Marmot and slack lining: Pilot & Today photos of the week

News News |

Steamboat Pilot & Today staff report
  

A yellow-bellied marmot stands on its hind legs Tuesday, May 9,. 2023 ,on the west of Steamboat Springs along U.S. Highway 40. The marmot, a type of ground squirrel, was keeping a watchful eye for any possible threats.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Joel Roscamp focuses on keeping his balance while slacklining in West Lincoln Park on Monday, May 8, 2023. The large, sturdy trees in the park have made it a popular stop for local slackliners now that the weather has warmed up and the snow is mostly gone.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Springs junior Evan Quinn hits a forehand shot with teammate Kelsey Norland behind her during a No. 1 doubles girls tennis match against Vail Christian on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Colorado Springs. After defeating Vail Christian 6-3, 6-4, and then beating D’Evelyn in the semifinals 6-2, 6-2, the duo from Steamboat will play in the state championship Saturday, May 13, 2023.
Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Sailors freshman Lyle Henninger celebrates a goal during a Sweet 16 playoff game against Battle Mountain on Friday, May 12, 2023. The Steamboat Springs boys lacrosse team won 9-8.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Galleries
See more

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 