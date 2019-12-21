Marje Tracy joins Steamboat Sotheby’s International Realty

Marje Tracy

Courtesy photo

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Marje Tracy has joined Steamboat Sotheby’s International Realty as a full-time broker associate. A top-producing realtor in Fairfield County, Connecticut, for over 25 years, Tracy relocated to the Yampa Valley to be closer to family and quickly fell in love with Steamboat Springs.

“We’re thrilled to have Marje join our team,” said Cam Boyd, Steamboat Sotheby’s broker/owner in a news release. “Her impressive career in Connecticut speaks for itself, and we know she will continue her success here in Steamboat.”

Moving to Steamboat offered Tracy the opportunity to be near her daughter and two young grandchildren. When not in the office, Tracy enjoys skiing and snow-shoeing in the winters, golfing in the summers and hiking with her standard poodle Blue year-round. She also teaches acting and musical theater at Steamboat Arts Academy.