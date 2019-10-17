Marijuana, lodging see biggest bump in August city sales tax collections

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Steamboat Springs city sales and use tax collection in August saw a sizable increase over last year, according to a report released by the city.

The city took in just over $2 million in May, representing a 9.02% increase from 2018. The largest increases during the month were seen in the miscellaneous retail, marijuana and lodging sectors. Construction was the only category to see a decrease, of 1.21%.

Collections in August represent 8% of the city’s annual total collections. From January to August 2019, the city collected $18.6 million in sales taxes, an increase of nearly 8% compared to the same period last year.

What’s the sales tax? A breakdown of the sales tax in Steamboat Springs. City of Steamboat Springs sales tax: 4%

School tax: .5%

State of Colorado: 2.9%

Routt County: 1% Total combined tax rate: 8.4%

Two geographical areas where sales taxes are collected that showed a notable increase in August included the regional Steamboat area, taking in 18.85% of the collected taxes, and 10% from West Steamboat.

