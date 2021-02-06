Marijuana illegally grown at rental property: The Record for Friday, Feb. 5

Friday, Feb. 5

8:15 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a report of two people arguing on a Steamboat Springs Transit bus. Officers mediated the argument.

11:50 a.m. Officers received a call about several marijuana plants being grown inside a rental property in the 1900 block of Ski Time Square Drive. Officers said the property has not been rented in at least a year, but they are investigating the incident.

12:26 a.m. Visitors staying in a condo in the 2900 block of Village Drive told officers they believed a housekeeping staff member stole some of their items.

2:25 p.m. Officers responded to a caller who said they saw someone smoking marijuana inside their car in the 600 block of Snapdragon Way, which would not be illegal unless the person drove somewhere while under the influence. Officers searched the area and did not see anyone or smell marijuana.

3:40 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a hit-and-run car crash in the 124 block of U.S. Highway 40 in Steamboat. No one was injured in the crash.

4:24 p.m. Officers received a call from a business employee in the 1,200 block of Lincoln Avenue who said a man was refusing to wear a mask inside the business. The man was gone by the time officers arrived.

6:39 p.m. Officers responded to a call about an intoxicated man stumbling around outside a bar in the 1,100 block of Lincoln Avenue. Officers could not locate the man.

11:05 p.m. Officers received a call from a resident in the 1,900 block of Cornice Road who said his neighbor was having a large party and was concerned about violation of current public health orders restricting gatherings. Officers searched the area but did not see anything they deemed suspicious.

11:55 p.m. Officers received a call about a man refusing to wear a mask on a Steamboat Springs Transit bus. Officers told the man he either needed to wear a mask or exit the bus. The man chose to leave the bus.

Total incidents: 78

• Steamboat officers responded to 45 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 23 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to seven calls for service.

• Oak Creek Fire Department firefighters responded to one call for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two call for service.

