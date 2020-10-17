‘March, vote, dissent’: Steamboat Women’s March moves from January to ahead of November election (with photo gallery)

Marchers had a myriad of signs as they made their way through downtown Steamboat Springs, some proclaiming “I’m with her,” pointing to the earth, on Saturday.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Women in Steamboat Springs took to the streets on Saturday with a clear message: march, vote, dissent.

In coordination with women across the country who are marching this weekend, people of all ages showed to make their voice heard.

“I feel like it is a chance to be brave and stick out and really stand up for what you believe in,” said Sara Sedlmeier, a feminist and aspiring activist that helped organize the march. “It is one thing to go on the internet and just be angry all the time and post things. It is another thing to take action and get out and show people that you mean business.”

One marcher stood on the corner of Lincoln Avenue and Third Street waiving an American flag as the march neared its end at Dr. Rich Weiss Park on Saturday.

This is the first Women’s March to take place in October in Steamboat, with previous marches happening in January. But following the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, the national Women’s March group organized to march before the election, just 17 days away.

When Sedlmeier heard that, she got in contact with organizers of previous women’s marches in Steamboat to ask if it could really happen.

“Slowly people started to get together and we are making it happen,” Sedlmeier said.

Marchers held signs with the Steamboat Springs Women’s March slogan, “March! Vote! Dissent!” as they marched Saturday through downtown.

The march in Steamboat was one of about a dozen taking place Saturday in Colorado and over 250 across the country, all with similar themes honoring Ginsberg and encouraging all people to vote in November.

Young marcher Violet Bock showed up in her best Ginsberg outfit, complete with mask, American flag and lace dissent collar.

Marchers, all donned with masks, made their best effort to maintain social distancing and signed in on their phones, providing a way to conduct proper contact tracing should a marcher test positive for the virus.

A young boy and his father, who was ensuring marchers crossed the street safely, had a very unique sign paying tribute to the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg.

Friends Megan Moody and Gigi Gray said they were marching to get people to vote and ensure that women have equal rights.

“To get the word out there, to get people to vote, and support women’s rights and science and everything, just to get your opinion out there,” Gray said about why she came out to march.

“What she said,” Moody agreed. “Tell everyone to vote and that women should have equal rights.”

Marchers carried signs reading “RIP RBG, In lieu of flowers please vote,” as they marched Saturday through downtown Steamboat Springs.

Ginsberg was a rallying cry for marchers, many of whom carried signs declaring “I dissent,” a tribute to the justice’s many dissenting opinions written while on the Supreme Court.

“Fight for the things you care about, but do it in a way that will lead,” read one of the signs, quoting Ginsberg.

“RIP RBG,” read another sign. “In lieu of flowers please vote.”

Routt County commissioner and an organizer of the Steamboat Springs Women’s March Beth Melton thanked marchers for coming out Saturday and reminded them to encourage all their friends and family to vote at the end of the event in Dr. Rich Weiss Park.

Starting at West Lincoln Park in downtown Steamboat, marchers carried signs showing their support for the late justice and their dissent to Senate Republicans’ attempt to rush their nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, onto the Court before the election.

“From democrats, there’s a concern that the way that this nomination has been approached is very different than the Merrick Garland appointment and these are lifetime appointments so that matters a lot,” said Beth Melton, a Routt County commissioner who helped organize the event.

As marchers made their way through downtown, walking up both sides of Lincoln Avenue, drivers blared on their horns in support. One woman pulled over in her vehicle, beaming as she saw the marchers continue past her up the street.

A marcher held up a sign reading, “Make Autocracy Go Away,” a different set of words to fit with an acronym championed by President Donald Trump on Saturday.

“This is an opportunity for people to come together in a community and encourage everybody to vote,” said Jennifer Bock, one of the march’s organizers. “It is nice to be with similarly minded people and feel empowered by each other. When we get together we feel like, yeah, we can do this, we can make sure people vote, we can hopefully change the course of our country.”

The march ended on the east end of downtown in Dr. Rich Weiss Park. In previous years marchers would assemble on the Routt County Courthouse grounds but, because it is an active polling place, any form of campaigning is not currently permitted there ahead of the November election.

At the park, members of the Routt County Democratic Party handed out campaign yard signs and signed up volunteers.

Some younger marchers posed for a picture Saturday at Dr. Rich Weiss Park at the end of the Steamboat Springs Women’s March.

“It is an exciting year for this election 2020; there is a lot of energy,” said Catherine Carson, chair of the Routt County Democrats. “We really are going to build a better future.”

Marchers also stood on the side of Lincoln Avenue waiving signs and cheering as cars passed. While most drivers seemed to honk in support of the marchers, not everyone was in agreement. Shouts of “four more years” could be heard from a few passing vehicles.

“That is fine,” one marcher said. “But if it is four more years, there will be four more years of marching, too.”

