March Madness: The Biggest College Basketball Tournament of the Year

March Madness is the biggest college basketball tournament of the year, and it’s just around the corner.

Every year, millions of fans flock to arenas and watch their favorite teams battle it out for a chance at glory. If you’re one of those fans, then you already know that the competition is fierce and the stakes are high. Most basketball fans also like to check who has the best odds to win March Madness , and they use it to placing bets on their favorite teams and players.

But if you’re new to March Madness or still want to know more about the tournament, then here are a few things about the annual college basketball event.

When did March Madness start?

March Madness started in 1939, when the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) held its first men’s basketball tournament. The tournament was originally called the National Invitation Tournament (NIT), and it was created to determine a national champion for college basketball.



The name “March Madness” was coined by Henry V. Porter, an Illinois high school official, in 1939. Since then, March Madness has become one of the most popular sporting events in the United States and is now broadcast on multiple television networks each year.

Who are some of the most successful teams in March Madness?

Some of the most successful teams in March Madness are Duke, North Carolina, Kentucky, Kansas, and UCLA.

Duke has won five NCAA championships since 1991 and has one of the most successful programs in college basketball history. North Carolina has won six NCAA championships since 1957 and Kentucky has won eight NCAA championships since 1948. Kansas has won the NCAA championships three times since 1952 and UCLA has won it eleven times since 1964.

The best Cinderella stories from March Madness history

March Madness has produced some interesting Cinderella stories over the years. One memorable story was George Mason University’s run to the Final Four in 2006. The Patriots were a No. 11 seed and had to beat three higher-seeded teams just to make it to the Sweet 16. From there, they knocked off Wichita State, North Carolina, and Connecticut before finally falling to Florida in the national semifinals.

Another great Cinderella story came from Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) in 2011 when they made an improbable run all the way to the Final Four as a No. 11 seed. They defeated Georgetown, Purdue, Florida State, and Kansas before losing to Butler in the national semifinals.



Loyola University, Chicago too made history in 2018 when they became only the fourth No. 11 seed ever to reach a Final Four by beating Miami (FL), Tennessee, Nevada, and Kansas State on their way there.

To prepare for March Madness, make sure to research the teams and players involved in the tournament, follow NCAA news and updates, and stay up to date on the latest college basketball trends.