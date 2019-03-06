March Coffee with Council to focus on water issues

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Water experts at the city of Steamboat Springs will be featured guests at the March edition of Coffee with Council from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Friday, March 8, in the Crawford Room of Centennial Hall, 124 10th St.

Water Resource Manager Kelly Romero-Heaney and Public Works Director Jon Snyder will talk about water supply, water quality and look at the city's capacity to meet future demands.

No RSVP is necessary, and community members are welcome to drop by to discuss any issues of interest to them. Coffee and light refreshments will be provided.