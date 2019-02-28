MAP: Steamboat First Friday Artwalk listings for March 2019

Steamboat Springs’ First Friday Artwalk returns to businesses around town from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 1. See participating locations and learn about the artists by exploring the interactive map below.

Depot Art Center

1001 13th St., 970-879-9008

“Riverwalk Collective” features work from 10 artists whose mediums range from oil to acrylics and photography to jewelry.

Chief Theater

813 Lincoln Ave., 970-871-4791

Long-time local artist Glenna Olmsted will showcase her impressionistic works featuring colored oils, acrylics and watercolors on canvas.

Gallery 89

1009 Lincoln Ave., 970-439-8196

This month features the collaboration of two artists: David Marshall’s dynamic metal work and Jennifer Baker’s sleek glass sculptures. The result? This month's featured exhibition, "Symbiosis II."

Harwigs/L’Apogee

911 Lincoln Ave., 970-879-1919

Jace Romick Gallery

837 Lincoln Ave., 970-846-8377

Fine art photography and custom frames by Jace Romick along with oil paintings and bronze sculptures from other renowned artists.

Linda Israel Signature Collection

750 Lincoln Ave., 970-846-7062

Colorful, soulful limited edition works of Israel's creatures of the wild. This month will benefit the Colorado Crane Conservation Coalition.

Mangelsen Images of Nature

730 Lincoln Ave., 970-846-7062

Nature photographer Thomas D. Mangelsen has traveled the natural world for more than 40 years, observing and photographing Earth's last great wild places.

Off the Beaten Path

68 9th St., 970-879-6830

A local card maker with be on-site.

Pine Moon Fine Art

117 Ninth St., 970-846-7879

The show features the energy behind the paint as well as the rhythm and essence of art.

Sand Gallery

1104 Lincoln Ave., No. 101, 970-367-3773

Live glass blowing demonstration by local artists.

The Ski Locker

941 Lincoln Ave., No. 100A, 941-321-2809

Young Bloods Collective features “Nerd Out,” a show that celebrates what members are enthusiastic about, including books, movies, artists, music, poetry, fashion, food and more.

Solar Flare Glasswork & Design

635 Lincoln Ave., Suite M, 970-875-3420

Live glassblowing demonstrations.

Steamboat Art Museum

807 Lincoln Ave., 970-870-1755

James Morgan's "Moments in the Wild" is a retrospective exhibit showcasing a lifetime of works by one of America's foremost nature and wildlife painters.

Tread of Pioneers Museum

800 Oak St., 970-367-3773

This month will showcase artist Sarah Gjertson's "Human Imprint: Structures, Artifacts and Women." This project uncovers the history and importance of some of Colorado's fragile mining sites and the lesser-known stories of women in these areas.

Urbane

703 Lincoln Ave., 970-879-9169

An eclectic mix of local tattoo artist “Wulf" Wilhelm’s paintings, including portraits.

W Gallery

115 9th St., Lincoln Ave., 970-846-1783

“Lost in Motion” features the photographic work of Karen DesJardin, who explores expressionism in contemporary nature photography.

Wild Horse Gallery

802 Lincoln Ave., 970-819-2850

Winter paintings by Shirley Stocks in oil, pastel and watercolor.