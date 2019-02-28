MAP: Steamboat First Friday Artwalk listings for March 2019
February 28, 2019
Steamboat Springs’ First Friday Artwalk returns to businesses around town from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 1. See participating locations and learn about the artists by exploring the interactive map below.
Depot Art Center
1001 13th St., 970-879-9008
“Riverwalk Collective” features work from 10 artists whose mediums range from oil to acrylics and photography to jewelry.
Chief Theater
813 Lincoln Ave., 970-871-4791
Long-time local artist Glenna Olmsted will showcase her impressionistic works featuring colored oils, acrylics and watercolors on canvas.
Gallery 89
1009 Lincoln Ave., 970-439-8196
This month features the collaboration of two artists: David Marshall’s dynamic metal work and Jennifer Baker’s sleek glass sculptures. The result? This month's featured exhibition, "Symbiosis II."
Harwigs/L’Apogee
911 Lincoln Ave., 970-879-1919
Jace Romick Gallery
837 Lincoln Ave., 970-846-8377
Fine art photography and custom frames by Jace Romick along with oil paintings and bronze sculptures from other renowned artists.
Linda Israel Signature Collection
750 Lincoln Ave., 970-846-7062
Colorful, soulful limited edition works of Israel's creatures of the wild. This month will benefit the Colorado Crane Conservation Coalition.
Mangelsen Images of Nature
730 Lincoln Ave., 970-846-7062
Nature photographer Thomas D. Mangelsen has traveled the natural world for more than 40 years, observing and photographing Earth's last great wild places.
Off the Beaten Path
68 9th St., 970-879-6830
A local card maker with be on-site.
Pine Moon Fine Art
117 Ninth St., 970-846-7879
The show features the energy behind the paint as well as the rhythm and essence of art.
Sand Gallery
1104 Lincoln Ave., No. 101, 970-367-3773
Live glass blowing demonstration by local artists.
The Ski Locker
941 Lincoln Ave., No. 100A, 941-321-2809
Young Bloods Collective features “Nerd Out,” a show that celebrates what members are enthusiastic about, including books, movies, artists, music, poetry, fashion, food and more.
Solar Flare Glasswork & Design
635 Lincoln Ave., Suite M, 970-875-3420
Live glassblowing demonstrations.
Steamboat Art Museum
807 Lincoln Ave., 970-870-1755
James Morgan's "Moments in the Wild" is a retrospective exhibit showcasing a lifetime of works by one of America's foremost nature and wildlife painters.
Tread of Pioneers Museum
800 Oak St., 970-367-3773
This month will showcase artist Sarah Gjertson's "Human Imprint: Structures, Artifacts and Women." This project uncovers the history and importance of some of Colorado's fragile mining sites and the lesser-known stories of women in these areas.
Urbane
703 Lincoln Ave., 970-879-9169
An eclectic mix of local tattoo artist “Wulf" Wilhelm’s paintings, including portraits.
W Gallery
115 9th St., Lincoln Ave., 970-846-1783
“Lost in Motion” features the photographic work of Karen DesJardin, who explores expressionism in contemporary nature photography.
Wild Horse Gallery
802 Lincoln Ave., 970-819-2850
Winter paintings by Shirley Stocks in oil, pastel and watercolor.
